Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $480,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,554,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,250,000 after buying an additional 1,492,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,951,000 after buying an additional 1,083,326 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 556.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after buying an additional 871,472 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 362.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,070,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after buying an additional 839,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 221.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 940,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after buying an additional 647,832 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.64. This represents a 11.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 165.43%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

