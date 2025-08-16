Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $484,000 Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,943,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,070,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,122.35. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $3,490,112. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.9%

CENTA stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $960.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CENTA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.