Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

EPC stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

