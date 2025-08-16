Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in News were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get News alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Asset Value Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $122,391,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of News by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,941,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,088,000 after buying an additional 3,678,215 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of News by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 8,962,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,817,000 after buying an additional 2,569,343 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $45,102,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 5,382,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,240,000 after buying an additional 936,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWSA. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.34.

News Price Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.