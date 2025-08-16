Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 770.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 93.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QGEN opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. Qiagen N.V. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $533.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.97 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 52.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Qiagen’s payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

