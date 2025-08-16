Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $104,166.26. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,646.50. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.58. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $117.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $194.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.15 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

