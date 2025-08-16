Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,418.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,799,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,581,000 after buying an additional 1,728,480 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,431,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,457,000 after buying an additional 901,600 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,400,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after buying an additional 95,944 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,332,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after buying an additional 618,773 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,940,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of IART opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $27.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $415.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.06 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

