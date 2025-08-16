Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stake in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 88.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $131,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

