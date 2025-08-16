Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Chemed by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.75.

Chemed Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE CHE opened at $445.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.53. Chemed Corporation has a 12-month low of $408.42 and a 12-month high of $623.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $417.10 per share, with a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

