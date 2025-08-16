Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,007 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Encompass Health by 5.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,054,817.10. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.6%

EHC opened at $120.35 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

