Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,214 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.2%
EMN opened at $65.61 on Friday. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.21.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on EMN
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Chemical
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Restaurant Stocks That Will Outperform in Q3 and Q4
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- The Midstream Energy Play That Keeps Powering Higher
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Ethereum Near All-Time High: 3 Stocks Stacking ETH in Treasuries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.