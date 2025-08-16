Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,572 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $38.66 on Friday. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $250,125.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,772.60. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

