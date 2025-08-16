Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,703 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in National Bank were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in National Bank by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.77. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.36 million. National Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $-0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a ($1.20) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of -3.2%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

NBHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

