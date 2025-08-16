Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,866 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,091.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 412,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,155,892.32. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $324,683.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 358,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,225.38. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,304 shares of company stock worth $2,846,164. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

