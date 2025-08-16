Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,968 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OMCL. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler set a $55.00 price target on Omnicell and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Omnicell Trading Up 0.7%

Omnicell stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.57 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

