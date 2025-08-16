Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 200 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 111.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in TopBuild by 240.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 170.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $154,795.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,610. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.10, for a total transaction of $832,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,891.30. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $5,118,903. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.67.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $432.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $445.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.33 and its 200 day moving average is $321.84. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

