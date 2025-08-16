Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,078 Shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Getty Realty by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Getty Realty by 468.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:GTY opened at $28.18 on Friday. Getty Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.48%.

Getty Realty Profile

