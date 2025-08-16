Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,284 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $63.86 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen raised Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at $48,381,568.65. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

