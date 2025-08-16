Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 295 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.17.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.30, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,868.70. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total transaction of $218,555.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,730.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,716 shares of company stock valued at $48,818,116. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC opened at $395.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $272.50 and a 52 week high of $416.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.71.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

