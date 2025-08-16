Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 423 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1,970.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 29.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $825,566.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,895. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $1,426,476.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 147,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,050,019.05. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,308 shares of company stock worth $3,574,755. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $254.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $364.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.83 and its 200-day moving average is $195.70.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.23. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $286.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.43%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

