Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 4,634 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ HST opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

