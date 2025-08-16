Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 4,878 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Adeia were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Adeia alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ADEA opened at $14.98 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADEA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Adeia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Adeia in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADEA

Adeia Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.