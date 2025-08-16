Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 5,274 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Permian Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PR opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

PR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

