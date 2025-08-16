Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 6,583 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.4% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 204,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 493.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 850,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 707,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,890,000 after buying an additional 151,353 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 85,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $11.29 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $461.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Pitney Bowes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 18.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $424,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,016.70. This represents a 23.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pitney Bowes

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.