Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 746 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Amdocs by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,681,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,127,000 after acquiring an additional 781,061 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Amdocs by 2,489.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 376,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,045,000 after acquiring an additional 361,845 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Amdocs by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,180,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after acquiring an additional 317,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 459,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 188,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amdocs by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,992,000 after acquiring an additional 177,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.77. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

