Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 868 Shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tennant were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tennant by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 39,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Tennant to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. Tennant Company has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tennant Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 36.76%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

