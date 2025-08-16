Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Ingredion by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 531,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 407,027 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 42.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,840,000 after buying an additional 361,584 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 536.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after buying an additional 304,421 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 766.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 203,742 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11,870.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 163,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,580,000 after buying an additional 162,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $125.84 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.51 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average is $132.96. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. This represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,163. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

