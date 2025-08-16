Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth $27,485,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth $967,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. Mercury General Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.77. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

