Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 7,306,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,819,000 after buying an additional 72,028 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Moderna by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,341,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after buying an additional 267,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,959,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,037,000 after buying an additional 354,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 12.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,557,000 after buying an additional 285,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $28.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price objective on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.59.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

