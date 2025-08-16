Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Stake Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,187,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,145,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,937,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,949,000 after buying an additional 262,936 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 187.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 875,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,220,000 after buying an additional 571,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,089,000 after buying an additional 672,960 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $3,471,809.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,265,256.53. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 40,422 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $5,678,078.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,502.40. This trade represents a 49.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,561 shares of company stock worth $25,462,844. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.35.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

