Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,418,050.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $3,561,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 153,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,253,863.60. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

