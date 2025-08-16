Music Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 14th

Get alerts:

Amazon.com, Apple, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose core business involves creating, producing, distributing or monetizing music—this can include record labels, streaming platforms, music publishers and live‐event promoters. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to revenue streams from streaming subscriptions, live performances, music licensing and related media, with stock performance often influenced by consumer trends, technological shifts and royalty-management models. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $8.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.95. The stock had a trading volume of 38,410,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,816,477. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.72. Amazon.com has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.64. 32,001,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,892,707. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $4.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.43. 11,232,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,426,504. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $10.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $705.53. 803,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,044. The company has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $703.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.91. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $319.07 and a 52-week high of $785.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

See Also