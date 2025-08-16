National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:SIA FY2025 Earnings

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a report released on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.93.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$18.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.20. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$14.59 and a 12 month high of C$19.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 232.73%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

