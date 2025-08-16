National Bank Financial Predicts Weaker Earnings for Metro

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Metro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRU. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Metro from C$111.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$98.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.13.

Metro Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$99.12 on Friday. Metro has a one year low of C$81.01 and a one year high of C$109.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$104.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.