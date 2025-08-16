NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Position Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in NewJersey Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NewJersey Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in NewJersey Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in NewJersey Resources by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 47,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NewJersey Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,211.80. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

