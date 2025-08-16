NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

NVDA opened at $180.45 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $3,561,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 153,060 shares in the company, valued at $27,253,863.60. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

