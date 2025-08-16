NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.96 and a 200-day moving average of $135.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,418,050.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $3,561,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 153,060 shares in the company, valued at $27,253,863.60. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

