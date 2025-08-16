NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Decreased by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.36. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

