Nwam LLC Has $27.87 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.4% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,418,050.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.45 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average is $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

