OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 846.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 61,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $45.04 on Friday. OGE Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $741.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

