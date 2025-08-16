Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,675,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $593,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Penumbra by 74.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.47.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.20, for a total transaction of $3,818,346.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,684,192.80. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 558 shares in the company, valued at $139,862.70. This trade represents a 95.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,487 shares of company stock valued at $27,969,587 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Trading Down 0.1%

PEN opened at $252.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.80 and a 12-month high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.