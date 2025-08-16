PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 338 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $40,475,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 20,298.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 182,888 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,317,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,256,000 after buying an additional 98,196 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2,500.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after buying an additional 87,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $180,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,088.07. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $981,216.18. Following the sale, the director owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,177.14. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,082 shares of company stock worth $9,340,250 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on R. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE R opened at $179.94 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.54 and a 1-year high of $184.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.55. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

