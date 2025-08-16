PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 308 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 1.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 449,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $40.87.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

