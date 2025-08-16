PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,190.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 87,532 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY opened at $66.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Ryanair Increases Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.534 dividend. This is an increase from Ryanair’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 120.0%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYAAY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

