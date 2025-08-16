PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth $119,568,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $38,853,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,782,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,420,000.

In other news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $638,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,333.60. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

CURB opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

