PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $308,000 Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler set a $55.00 price target on Omnicell and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $55.74.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.57 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.