PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $311,000 Holdings in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 107.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 940.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESI. Mizuho raised their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

NYSE ESI opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Element Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

