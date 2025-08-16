PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,026,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after buying an additional 146,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,783,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after acquiring an additional 142,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,753,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,259,000 after acquiring an additional 651,251 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,686,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,318,000 after acquiring an additional 134,465 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,593,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ESI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

ESI stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

