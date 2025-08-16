PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Acuity were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Acuity alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,088,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,977,000 after buying an additional 668,048 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity by 29,415.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after buying an additional 226,501 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Acuity by 1,256.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 161,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,297 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Acuity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,507,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 455,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,044,000 after purchasing an additional 82,947 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.60.

Insider Activity at Acuity

In other Acuity news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,243.84. This trade represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. This trade represents a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Price Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $313.58 on Friday. Acuity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.61.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Acuity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.