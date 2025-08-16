PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 114.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $223,259.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,417.92. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

